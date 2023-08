John J. Preisendorf, 49

ST. PAUL — John J. “J.J.” Preisendorf, 49, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly at his home, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate.

The family will greet friends one hour before time of services at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

More details will appear later.