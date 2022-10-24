John Janulewicz, 72

LOUP CITY — John P. Janulewicz, 72, of Loup City, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Grand Island Lakeview Care & Rehabilitation Center in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will Celebrate the Mass. To honor John's memory, the family has requested casual attire be worn to the service. Burial will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Memorials are suggested to Bowman Lake, St. Josaphat's Catholic Church or Loup City Fire and Rescue. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Janulewicz family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com. The service will be livestreamed at the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.

John Paul Janulewicz was born at Loup City to John R. and Lucille (Kuhl) Janulewicz. He was raised in Grand Island graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1969. He attended Hasting Technical College majoring in diesel mechanics. John was united in marriage to Lucinda (Cindy) Smith on June 16, 1973, in Loup City at the Presbyterian Church by a Methodist minister and Catholic Priest. John was extremely creative with his hands. He loved designing and building a variety of projects. He held a patent for a jack adapter. He worked for a Ford dealership in Loup City for 20 years. He then opened his own boat repair shop for 22 years doing everything from engine repair to fiber glass repair.

In his younger days he was a part-time police officer, fire fighter and EMT. He was currently a member of the Sons of American Legion and St. Josaphat's Catholic Church.

John is survived by his wife, Cindy of Loup City; children, Seann (Marc) Julian of Grand Island, Devon Janulewicz of Cheyenne, Wyo., Darnell (Heather) Janulewicz of Loup City; grandchildren, Ariana, Hannah and Jaclyn Julian, Claire (Chris) Guinzy and Cannon Osentowski; brother, Jerry (Becky) Janulewicz of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Roberta (Al) Doeden; brothers-in-law, Gary (Judy) Smith of Lincoln, Donald (Nancy) Smith of Loup City, Don Rezek of Phoenix, Ariz; and several nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Roseann Pielstick; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Blanche Smith and sister-in-law, Alberta (Smith) Rezek.