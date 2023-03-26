John Matejka, 85

John R. Matejka, 85, of Grand Island, went home to be with Jesus on March 22, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at 2 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Rust will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at www.giallfaiths.com.

John was born on June 17, 1937, in Rockville to Frank and Clara (Niaberk) Matejka. He graduated from Ravenna High School in 1954. After graduation, he entered the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1960.

On Dec. 21, 1957, John was united in marriage to Donna Hawley at Temple Baptist Church in Norwalk, Calif. The couple moved to Los Angeles when John was discharged. During this time, he earned his Masters' Degree in Business from Woodbury College.

In 1973, the couple moved to Nebraska, where John had his own accounting business until retirement in 2022. John was a member of Destiny Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna; sister, Sherri (Louis) Page; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Karen Duncan; and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank and Terry; and niece, Christine Bennett.