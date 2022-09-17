John Nason Sr., 85

LINCOLN — John J. Nason Sr., 85 years of age, of Lincoln, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Westlawn Memorial Park, 3826 W. Stolley Park Road in Grand Island, with a reception to follow at noon at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life.

He was born to the parents of Mark and Dorothy Nason on Aug. 1, 1937, in Bena, Minn. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense care for others.

John is survived by his two sons, daughter, four grandsons and two granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sisters and two brothers.