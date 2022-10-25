John Sewell Sr., 61

CENTRAL CITY — John Wesley Sewell Sr., 61, of Central City, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the First Christian Church in Central City with Pastor Curt Cooper officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

John was born on March 25, 1961, to Les Sewell and Irma Shanklin in Pendelton, Ore. John married Lori Shepard on March 17, 1984, and then he married Vickie Uzendoski on Dec. 6, 1999, in Fullerton.

John was a member of the First Christian Church in Central City. His faith was very important to him. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and watching old western movies. He was a mechanic and also a farmhand. John also enjoyed working on old tractors and cars. John's pride and joy was his family, especially his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie of Central City; sons, Robert and Wanda Sewell of Bellwood, Michael and Nicole Sewell of Leavenworth, Kan., John Sewell Jr. of Central City, and Dan Uzendoski of Kearney; sisters, Smoke Girt of Richland, Ore., and Scottie Anne Briles of Michigan; sisters-in-law, Arlene and Matt Preisendorf of Grand Island, and Sandy and Jeremy Manfull of Grand Island; two grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Lori Shepard; brother, Clarence; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Marge Uzendoski.