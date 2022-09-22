 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Shoemaker

ST. PAUL – John H. Shoemaker, 95, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul, with graveside military honors by the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team and Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear.

