John Shurtleff

John S. Shurtleff, 72, of Grand Island, passed away July 28, 2022, at The Heritage at Sagewood surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 21, 1949, in Benkelman. John's wishes were to be cremated with no services. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials can be directed to the family for later designation.