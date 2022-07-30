 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Shurtleff

  • 0
John Shurtleff

John Shurtleff, 72

John S. Shurtleff, 72, of Grand Island, passed away July 28, 2022, at The Heritage at Sagewood surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 21, 1949, in Benkelman. John's wishes were to be cremated with no services. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials can be directed to the family for later designation.

Cards can be sent to Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home C/O John Shurtleff Family, 601 N. Webb Rd, Grand Island, NE 68803. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts