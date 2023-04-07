John Snider Sr, 75

John Allen Snider Sr, 75, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Grand Island Lakeview Care Center.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

John was born on July 23, 1947, in York to Ernest and Esther (Zimmerman) Snider. He was raised and received his education in the Cairo and Wood River areas. John received his GED through Job Core in 1970, where he was also trained as a cook.

John was a member of the Mormon faith. He enjoyed working with his hands and became quite the handyman over the years. In his spare time, John liked to keep track of the weather and its patterns, and he dabbled in genealogy.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, David (Paula) Snider of Lincoln; sisters, Millie Weaver of Grand Island, Carolyn Snider of Plainview; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his son, John Jr.; parents; brothers, Kenneth Snider and Fred Snider; and sisters, Lucy Petersen, and Marilyn Rice.

