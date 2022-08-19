John Tarrell, 81
KEARNEY - John T. Tarrell, 81, of Kearney, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services are pending at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
