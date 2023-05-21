Johnny A. Goertzen, 91

AURORA — Johnny A. Goertzen, 91, of Aurora, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at First Christian Church in Aurora. The Rev. Penny Schulz will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials in Johnny’s memory may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.