Johnny Piontkowski Jr.

LOUP CITY — Johnny Piontkowski Jr., 86, longtime resident of Loup City, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski and Father Dave Rykwalder will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at St. Josaphat’s with a Rosary to follow at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice, Loup City Fire, Loup City EMT’s or Grace Cancer Foundation in Grand Island.

Condolences for the Piontkowski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Johnny was the fourth of six children born to John and Agnes (Szafrajda) Piontkowski on a farm south of Loup City in Sherman County on August 3, 1937. He attended country school until the eighth grade and then attended Loup City High School where he graduated in May 1955. After he graduated, he attended the University of Tennessee on a football scholarship. However, due to a knee injury, his college football career ended early.

Johnny also played baseball for the Sherman-Howard baseball League.

After farming with his parents for two years, Johnny went to work in Illinois, at the Caterpillar Factory. Johnny eventually decided to come back to Nebraska where he would work on the railroad for two years. After his time on the railroad, he spent five years working on construction of the Sherman Dam with Bushman Construction.

During his time with Bushman, Johnny met the love of his life, Phyllis Kizior. They were united together in Holy matrimony on September 16, 1961. To this union, four wonderful children were born: Debra, Robert, Cynthia and Juliana.

After construction of Sherman Dam was completed, Johnny decided to stay in Loup City, rather than traveling with the company. He spent seven years working as a carpenter at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition plant in Grand Island. When the Army Ammunition Plant closed, Johnny spent 11 years working as a carpenter and handyman for Jim Trotter and Jim Larchick. He decided to start his own business doing carpentry and cement work until his retirement in 2008.

Since 1951, Johnny has been a loyal Yankees baseball fan. At times, he would even skip class with friends to listen to the Yankees play on the radio. He thoroughly enjoyed attending the horse races at Fonner Park and was often joined by family and friends. He had a great love for the birds and squirrels, and made sure they never went hungry.

Johnny took great pleasure in all of the flowers his wife planted and tended to. Every night before the evening meal, Johnny and his wife would play several games of Pinochle.

He loved making breakfast for his grandkids. He was always cautious not too be loud and wake them, but instead let the smell of his cooking do that for him. His specialty meatloaf and chili were the best.

He was a member of St Josaphat’s Catholic Church.

Survivors are his wife of (almost) 62 years, Phyllis; three daughters, Debbie Harshbarger, Cyndie (Doug) Schoof, and Julie (David) Roy; a son, Robbie Piontkowski; seven grandchildren, Kyle Frear, Travis (Rebecca) Frear, Quinten Harshbarger, Jakob Piontkowski, Stefanie (Eric) Kuszak, Jamie Roy and Spencer (Molly) Schoof; eight great-grandchildren, Taelyn, Breckyn, Brooklyn and Rowyn Kuszak, Layton and Lane Frear, and Luke and Violet Schoof; a sister, Lois Welles; a sister-in-law, Winona Piontkowski; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Johnny in death were his parents, John & Agnes; his in-laws, Steve and Irene Kizior; two brothers, Richard Piontkowski and Ronald Piontkowski; two sisters, Ellen Kowalewski and Marilyn Czaplewski; two sisters-in-law, Arlene Bannister and Jean Piontkowski; and two brothers-in-law, Gayle Bannister and Reggie Welles.