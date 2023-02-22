Johnsie Sinner, 83

Johnsie Fay Sinner, 83, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday Feb. 28 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with the Rev. Andrew Springer officiating. Interment will be held at the Alda Cemetery following a luncheon at the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family. The family requests casual attire.

Johnsie was born on May 5, 1939, in Rockingham, N.C. to Willard and Lottie (Johnson) Saunders. She grew up in Rockingham. She was united in marriage to George Sinner on Nov. 7, 1954 in Rockingham. After which the couple moved to Nebraska. Johnsie was a homemaker who raised her 3 children. She loved animals. So much so, that at one point she and George had 9 rescue dogs. Johnsie enjoyed flowers and spent much of her time gardening. Something else she enjoyed was collecting. She had a collection of dolls and figurines.

Johnsie is survived by her sons, Glenn Sinner of Grand Island and Ed Sinner of Hastings; sister-in-law, Anna Dice of Grand Island; and various nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, Willard and Lottie; infant daughter, Rita Fay; daughter, Pauline; and brothers, Jimmy Saunders and Boyce Jean Saunders