Jordan Eastman, 34

GILTNER — Jordan Eastman, 34, of Giltner, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, as the result of a car accident.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Giltner Methodist Church.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Giltner Community Center in Giltner. Graveside Services will be in the Giltner Catholic Cemetery following the funeral. The family requests casual dress. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Jordan Eastman, the son of Dan and Kay (Rader) Eastman, was born in Grand Island on Aug. 20, 1988, and passed away in Giltner on Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 34.

Jordan grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Giltner High School. Jordan married Sierra Hinrichs on May 31st, 2014 in Hastings. They had two children; Riggins and Maddox. Jordan worked at Pioneer in Doniphan and was an active member of the Giltner Fire Department.

Jordan was a proud family man that enjoyed all the hustle and bustle of having a large family. He will be remembered by his children as the best “lego builder” and “fixer” of all things. His smart wit and love for movies always made weekend get togethers entertaining. He loved playing video games with his cousins, golfing with family and friends, and cooking. His loyal heart was obvious by his love for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Chicago Bears.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sierra Eastman of Giltner; two children, Riggins and Maddox Eastman of Giltner; siblings, Brit (Marco) Martinez of Grand Island, Kylee Eastman of Grand Island, Tasha Eastman of Grand Island; father and mother-in-law, Joel and Terra Hinrichs; brothers-in-law, Josh Hinrichs and Ben Hinrichs; nieces and nephews, Mateo and Mady Martinez, Kyren Eastman and Khamdan Bandasack; grandparents, Vern and Eileen Eastman of Giltner; Jerry and Mary Ann Hinrichs, Carl and Joan Craft and Frank and Sheri Detamore; and mother, Kay Eastman of Grand Island; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members and friends.

Jordan was preceded in death by his father, Dan; and grandmother, Nancy Starns.