Joseph A. Kennedy, 74

HASTINGS — Joseph A. Kennedy, 74, of Hastings, Nebraska, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at Edgewood Memory Care Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with Father Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will be at the parish cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Arnold Kennedy, the son of Arnold Joseph and Geraldine Maxine (Dillon) Kennedy, was born on December 2, 1948, at Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. He was baptized in April 1949 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and confirmed on December 2, 1956. Joe attended school and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1965.

On November 25, 1967, Joe married Patricia Langan; to this union Jill and Daniel were born. The couple later divorced. Joe was married to Kimberly Michelle Scott on August 12, 1978. Joe worked several jobs including farming and ranching, electrician, painter, and sheltered workshop manager. He retired as plant operations and maintenance supervisor at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island in 2010.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Joe loved antiquing, anything John Deere, and anything Ford. He enjoyed working in the yard and tending the plants. He also loved animals.

Joe is survived by his wife, Kimberly of Hastings; a daughter, Jill Kissler of Firth, Nebraska; a son, Daniel (Lori) Kennedy of Grand Island; six grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Bill) Glenn of Wolbach, Nebraska; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother; his father, Arnold Kennedy, in 1980; a brother, John Kennedy, in 1985; and his mother, Geraldine Kennedy, in 2010.