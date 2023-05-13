Joseph J. Roy, 52

OMAHA — Joseph J Roy, 52, of Omaha, passed away May 8, 2023.

He was born June 19, 1970.

He is survived by wife, Mary; daughter, Kaitlyn; brothers and sisters, Tim (Barb), Anne Coffey (Steve), Mary Batten (Craig), Matt (Mary) and Jenny Volkmer (Randy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Jeanne (Furniss) Roy; and a brother, Blaise.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler of Omaha is assisting the family