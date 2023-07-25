Joseph “Joe” Manuel Rivera, 72

GRAND ISLAND — Joseph “Joe” Manuel Rivera, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7.

Joe was born November 19, 1950, in Kearney, the son of Manuel and Angeline (Hernandez) Rivera. He was one of 13 children.

On May 16, 1970, Joe married Dorthy Dominguez. They eventually made their home in Grand Island.

Joe worked in various jobs throughout his life. He was a “Joe of all Trades” and master of some.

In addition to his family and beloved grandchildren, Joe enjoyed old country westerns.

Those who cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Dorthy; children, Joe (Candace) Rivera of Rapid City, South Dakota, James (Misty) Rivera of Grand Island, Christina Rivera (Becky Jarzynka) of Grand Island and Yolanda Rivera of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by four sisters, Megdaline (Lloyd) Cash, Lucille (Lupe) Pacheco Luna, Helen Bickford and Elizabeth (Henry) Vega; and many extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gabriel Rivera; three brothers and five sisters; a granddaughter, Shania Rivera; and a grandson, Jacob Rivera.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.