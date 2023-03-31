Joe was born in Pleasant Dale, Nebraska on August 25, 1927 to Ermal (Fuller) and Leo Payne. He and his four siblings grew up on the family farm near Stockham, Nebraska. He attended school in Stockham until he felt the call to serve in World War II, entering the Navy in December of 1943. On leave he married his sweetheart, Maybelle Enderle, in Mankato, Kansas on February 5, 1945. Joe returned active duty, while Maybelle return to Aurora to finish her education. Upon being honorably discharged in February of 1946 Joe and Maybelle began their life of farming near the Stockham area. As he continued to serve as a Naval Reservist from 1946-1959. In 1966 they purchased a farm north of St. Paul, where Joe built their family home. His true passion was raising corn and soybeans, and was also in the cattle and pig business. He was a member of the Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul and also served on the Twin Loups Irrigation Board. Maybelle and Joe were avid fans of many of the local community sports teams. He was a faithful caregiver to Maybelle when she became chronically ill until her passing in 2008. Besides continuing his support of local teams he was blessed to enjoy the NFL where he got to watch his son officiate. Later on he enjoyed following his great nephew play major league baseball. He was proud of his backyard garden and enjoyed sharing it with others.