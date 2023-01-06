Joseph Skibinski

Joe' Skibinski, 76

ASHTON — Joseph C. “Joe” Skibinski, 76, of Ashton, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Military honors will be held outside the church following the Mass by the Ashton American Legion Post 108 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton.

Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 5 p.m. vigil service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.