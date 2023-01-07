Joseph Skibinski

‘Joe' Skibinski, 76

ASHTON — Joseph C. “Joe” Skibinski, 76, of Ashton, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Military honors will be held outside the church following the Mass by the Ashton American Legion Post 108 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton.

Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 5 p.m. vigil service and Knights of Columbus rosary.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Joe was born April 6, 1946, at Loup City, the son of Sigmond T. and Wilhelmina L. “Billie” (Hawes) Skibinski. Joe grew up on the family farm east of Loup City and attended Sherman County rural schools and graduated from Loup City High School in 1965.

He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969. He was united to Julieann Davis on June 10, 1967, in Ashton. The couple first lived in Corpus Christie, Texas, while Joe was in the military. He served aboard the USS Ticonderoga for six months in the Subic Bay area. He later returned to Long Beach, Calif., where he was discharged.

The couple then returned to Sherman County where he worked for Iske Farms for two years before purchasing their own farm west of Ashton, where they lived and farmed the rest of their married life. Joe was a great advocate of preserving nature and the soil and managing the grassland for his cattle.

He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 5455, Ashton American Legion Post 108, and Ashton Rural Fire Department. He served on the Ashton Township Board and was later appointed as a Sherman County Commissioner of which he was re-elected, serving for a total of 12 years.

He enjoyed traveling, hunting, anything outdoors, Husker football and volleyball. He loved farming, raising cattle and dearly loved his wife, Julie, and their children and grandchildren. He was always a proud grandpa attending their sporting and school events and livestock shows.

He is survived by his wife, Julieann Skibinski of Ashton; children and spouses, Kirk and Sherri Skibinski of Ashton, Jayme and Dawn Skibinski of Ord, Cary and Jody Skibinski of Lincoln, Jessica and Brad Jasnoch of Lincoln and Kimberly and Melissa Pella of Lincoln; seven grandchildren, B.J. and Taylor Skibinski, Seth Skibinski, Megan Skibinski, William Skibinski, Elizabeth Skibinski, Logan Solis and Alyssa Bach, and Emily Jasnoch; three great-grandchildren, Ryder Skibinski, Cooper Skibinski and Milo Solis; brother, Dan Skibinski of Loup City; sisters, Cher and Ed Upton of Oklahoma City, Sandi Wilson of Hastings, Sharon Goff of Beebe, Ark., and Shelley and Paul Freeman of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Michael Butera Skibinski and Patrick Butera.

