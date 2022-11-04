Josephine ‘Jo' Scripture, 91

LINCOLN — Josephine A. “Jo” Scripture, 91, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Journey House in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Revs. Donald A. Buhrman, Charles L. Torpey, Richard L. Piontkowski Jr., James M. Hunt, and Raymond M. Kosmicki, will concelebrate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at St. Leo's Catholic Church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jo's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials will be used to enhance quality of life at Riverside Assisted Living.

Jo was born July 21, 1931, in Wood River. She is the daughter of Joseph and Patricia (Kenney) Nelson. Jo was the 3rd of 10 children. Jo was the 3rd female descendant of Mary Collins Moore. (Anthony Moore of County Kerry Ireland) from County Cork Ireland and the first white woman to settle in the Nebraska Territory in the 1860's.

Jo and Lyle were blessed with 66 years of marriage. She was employed in several supervisor positions at St. Francis Medical Center retiring as Unit Manager of Orthopedics in 1993 after 49 years of service. Jo was affectionately known as ‘Doc Scripture' by the medical staff and frequently consulted by the medical doctors for her expert opinion. While at St. Francis, Jo was the recipient of Excellence in Nursing Award.

Jo loved spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her extravagant decorating to celebrate every occasion and dressing up for any holiday. Jo didn't just live life, she celebrated exuberantly life. Jo loved all things Irish and honored the Irish legacy of storytelling. Her grandchildren unanimously agreed that they always felt better after a talk with Grandma and her unconditional love. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Lyle and their friends. Jo especially cherished their winters in Arizona in their motor home. Some of Jo's favorite times were doing crafts, reading, shopping, dancing, playing cards with their lifelong friends, camping with friends and family, riding in the boat and watching the water skiers, feeding everybody wonderful camp breakfasts, reading in the boat while Lyle fished, creating magical holidays for her family, hosting family gatherings and feeding everyone, the time spent with their camping club, watching and coaching through the TV Nebraska Huskers volleyball and football, and attending and loudly cheering on her grandchildren's activities wearing her signature red lipstick much to their joy and adolescent embarrassment.

Jo's legacy that lives on in her descendants is her faith in God, unconditional love for all, the gift of hospitality, living the gift of life with joy and the importance of sharing time with family and friends. She taught us how to dance and laugh even in a wheelchair.

She was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church.

Survivors of the immediate family include her four children and their spouses, Margi (Margaret) and Dr. Allan Ross of Sabetha, Kan., Maureen and Rocky Schultz of Auburn, Dr. Jerry (Jerome) and Stephanie Scripture of Alberta, Canada

Patricia and Scott King of Ashland. Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren and their spouses, Dr.Cassandra (Ross) and Kevin McKenzie, Erin (Ross) and Matt Planalp, Marisa Ross and Michael Hearson, Nicole (Schultz) and Josh Compton, Dr. Amanda (Schultz) and Zac Summers, Madeline (McMindes) and Austin Drake, Kyle and Jess McMindes, Lachlan Scripture. Her beloved great-grandchildren include, Amelia and Alice McKenzie, Nolan and Eleanor Planalp, Claire and Quinn Compton, Adalyn and Bri and Wesley Summers, Oakli Jo Drake. Jo considered Riverside Assisted Living as her home and the staff her much loved family.

Two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Barb Nelson of Omaha, Dennis and Lois Nelson of Creston, Iowa, Diane Nelson of Hastings, Donna Scripture of Spokane, Wash; three sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Jane Bachkora of Kansas City, Kan., Rose Callihan of Grand Island, Patricia and Jim Kasparek of Grand Island.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Scripture; parents; brothers, Fr. Bernard Nelson, Tim Nelson, Tom Nelson, Jack Nelson, brothers-in-law, Floyd Callihan, Brian Bachkora, Dick Foster, Cletus Scripture; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Nelson, Nona Nelson, Jean Foster, Bessie Scripture.