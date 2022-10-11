Josephine ‘Josie' Romero, 90

Josephine A. “Josie” Romero of Grand Island, departed this life on Oct. 2, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. She was ninety years old.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Jorge Canela will be the Celebrant. Burial of ashes will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

A Catholic Daughters Rosary will be at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Josie was born on Aug. 29, 1932, near O'Fallon, to Anita (Venegas) and Patricio Noriega. She grew up on a farm in rural Lincoln County. Josie graduated from Cozad High School on May 22, 1952. After graduating, Josie attended Kearney State Teachers' College in Kearney, receiving her teaching certificate in 1954. She taught at a country school in Dawson County, for a period of years.

On Sept. 21, 1963, Josephine married Miguel G. “Mike” Romero at Saint Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. The wedding reception took place at the historic Yancey Hotel, also in Grand Island. Later in life, Josie returned to the Yancey as a resident when the hotel was converted into apartments.

In their early married life, Josie and Mike made their home in East Chicago, Indiana. Josie worked as a homemaker, caring for her beloved husband as he rose through the ranks at American Steel Foundries. Shortly after Mike's retirement, the couple returned to live in the Grand Island area to be near Noriega family members.

Josie was involved in civic and religious life in Grand Island. She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral. She was active in Catholic Daughters and Citizen Advocacy. Josie enjoyed caring for her grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Over the years she delighted in attending their violin recitals, dance recitals, band concerts, and church activities.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Beatrice Noriega Rodriguez of Grand Island, Carmen Garcia of Clearwater, Fla; nephews, Jose E. (Krista) Rodriguez of Lincoln, Reuben (Lori) Noriega of Fargo, North Dakota, and Lamar (Chris) Noriega of Aurora, Colo; nieces, Anita (Guillermo) Gonzalez of Grand Island, Sofia (Nick) Gologan of Omaha, Holly (Donnie) Cadwallader of Grand Island, and Caren Noriega of West Fargo, N.D.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anita and Patricio Noriega; her husband, Mike Romero; her four brothers, Felix Gomez, Larry Noriega, Conrad Noriega, and Jerry Noriega; and sister, Theresa Noriega.

The family suggests memorials to Citizen Advocacy of Grand Island.