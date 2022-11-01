 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josephine Scripture

Josephine ‘Jo' Scripture, 91

LINCOLN — Josephine A. “Jo” Scripture, 91, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Journey House in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Revs. Donald A. Buhrman, Charles L. Torpey and Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will concelebrate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at St. Leo's Catholic Church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jo's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

