Joshua Meyer, 38

OMAHA — Joshua L. Meyer, 38, of Omaha, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, after a battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held in Josh's honor at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Services will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home website.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with serving the family. More details will follow.