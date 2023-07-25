Joy F. Jacobsen, 92

AURORA —Joy F. Jacobsen, 92, of Aurora, formerly of Marquette, Nebraska, peacefully took her place in Heaven on July 19, 2023.

Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kronborg, 2174 N. T Road, Marquette. The Rev. Pam Ciulla will officiate. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Time of Grace Ministry. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Born on November 28, 1930, in a stone farmhouse in Denmark, Kansas, to Christian Borgaard Rasmussen and Esther Meier Rasmussen, Joy attended elementary school in Denmark and Sylvan Grove, Kansas.

Growing up, she helped on the family farm and as a young teen spent a summer in eastern Colorado helping on a ranch. She attended high school in Vesper, Kansas, and graduated with honors from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Kansas. Upon her graduation, Joy attended Grand View College in Des Moines, Iowa.

She appreciated music and was an exceptional singer, performing in many choirs, plays and programs — many times as a soloist. Following her graduation from Grand View College, Joy attended summer school at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, to obtain her teaching certificate and went on to teach at the new school building in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, during the 1950-51 school year.

A youth group gathering in Kronborg, Nebraska, led to a chance meeting with Elmer Jacobsen on a dance floor under a moonlit night, which Elmer said “was a nice night for plowing.”

A trip to the west coast during the summer of 1950 brought a strengthening friendship and later a love between Elmer and Joy. After many letters, Joy’s bus trips to Nebraska and Elmer traveling to Sylvan Grove, Joy and Elmer were joined in marriage on June 24, 1951, in Denmark, Kansas. To this union, four sons were born: Jeff, Luke, Noel and Mark. Joy and Elmer made their home on the Jacobsen Family Farmstead east of Marquette for 57 years.

Joy loved spending time in her garden and took great care to ensure the farm ran smoothly, always willing to help where she was needed. Joy’s faith was one of action. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kronborg, where she led Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, sang in the church choir and as a soloist, quilting group for Lutheran World Relief, was a church delegate and attended numerous bible studies.

She shared the Word of God through prison fellowship at the Women’s Prison in York, Nebraska, even helping some get on their feet when released. She also assisted in refugee placement, faithfully attended and was a leader at Via de Christo, Cursillo, Walk to Emaus, and was a member of the Liberty Bells Women’s Choir.

Joy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmer; her parents; her father-in-law, Christian T. Jacobsen; her mother-in-law, Alma (Andersen) Jacobsen; a daughter-in-law, Coral Lea Jacobsen; a brother-in-law, Art Jacobsen; and a sister-in-law Doris Jacobsen.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jeffrey of Marquette, Luke (Lori) of Marquette, Noel (Joni) of Gothenburg, and Mark (Diana) of Lincoln; her brothers, Ray (Pat) of Highland, Kansas, Keith (Peggy) of Topeka, Kansas, and Erik (Pam) of Salina, Kansas; a sister-in-law, Helen Jacobsen of Arizona; grandchildren Solomon (Allison) Jacobsen, Aaron (Carli) Jacobsen, Ryan (Abby) Jacobsen, Sarah Jacobsen, Anna (Andy) Frahm, Rebecca Steward, Adam (Liz) Jacobsen, Jordan (Anne) Jacobsen, Nicholas (Sarah) Jacobsen, Marcy (Oscar) Fuentes, Nikki (Seth) Davison, Katilin (Mitch) Kreifels, Alexis Carroll and Jordan Schlautman-Sudik; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.