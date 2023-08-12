Joy Reeves, 90

CENTRAL CITY — Joy Reeves, 90, of Central City, died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care Center in Central City.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Deacon Don Placke officiating.

Visitation will begin an hour before the service time Monday at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Joy was born on November 12, 1932, to Harold and Helen (Weeks) Gillham in Grand Island. Joy grew up in Grand Island, and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. After graduation, Joy began working at Dot’s Beauty Shop.

On December 7, 1951, Joy was united in marriage to Spud Reeves in Grand Island. They made their home in Central City, and Joy began working for Tom and Gloria McHargue. She then began working at the DJ Shop with Don Placke for several years, before working for Bob and Willa Freeland at Freeland Floral, which she would purchase from them. She operated Freeland Floral in Central City until her retirement in 2003 at the age of 71.

Joy enjoyed travel ling, shopping for clothes and jewelry, her card club, Husker football, hosting New Year’s Eve parties, and especially flowers. Her greatest love was getting to spend time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Corry (Don) Kramer of Central City, Suz (Tom) Bugee of Gibbon, and Toni (Mitch) Husmann of Central City; a sister-in-law, Barbara Gillham of Grand Island; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and three brothers, Richard, Craig, and Jan Gillham.