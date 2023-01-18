Joyce Borgmann, 82

KEARNEY — Joyce Karen Borgmann passed away at the age of 82, on Jan. 11, 2023, where she was residing at Country House Residence in Kearney. Family was at her bedside.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at Resurrection Catholic Church, with lunch following. The Rev. David L. Rykwalder will be the celebrant. A private inurnment will be held in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 with a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church.

Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church, the Alzheimer's Association, or St. Jude's Hospital. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Joyce was born in St. Paul, Minn. on Dec. 29, 1940, to Earle and Norma V. (Rosengren) Stromenger.

Joyce was the oldest of seven children. She grew up and received her education at Glenwood High School, graduating in 1958. Joyce married in 1965, lived Montana, Ohio, Indiana, Nebraska, Colorado and finally settling in Kearney. She and her husband Ralph, who grew up in Longmont, Colo. traveled extensively. They had the opportunity to visit and live in 47 states.

Joyce loved to sew, do crafts, and read. She did volunteer work for the election bureau, the Nebraska State Fair, and the library while in Nebraska. She was very active at Resurrection Catholic Church, coordinating the prayer chain and making prayer shawls.

She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved to play bridge, play golf, and watch Nebraska volleyball and football.

Survivors of the immediate family include two daughters and one son-in-law, Lisa Borgmann of Fort Collins, Colo., Tami and Rich Novotne of Kearney; one son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Heather Borgmann of Wylie, Texas; three sisters, Carol Dingwall of Spokane, Wash., Patricia Schneeweis of Savage, Minn., and Mary Jacobsen of Glenwood, Minn.

Others to cherish her memory are grandchildren, Jennifer, Benjamin, and Sarah Hesser and Caitlyn Borgmann and step-grandchildren, Brandi Josjor, Kailey and Levi Leisinger, Macey and Nick Follmer; step-great-grandchildren, Xialus, Xarian, and Willow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph; two brothers, Paul and John; and one sister, Diana Johnson.