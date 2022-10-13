Joyce Whelan, 73

Joyce Lynn Whelan, 73, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home.

Memorial service and celebration of Joyce's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in Grand Island City Cemetery.

There is a gathering of family and friends from 12:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Joyce was born May 26, 1949, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Charles and Alma (Rice) Fugate. On March 6, 1971, Joyce married Francis J. “Butch” Whelan. They moved to Grand Island in 1979.

At one time, Joyce had a daycare in her home. Over the years she worked in the Skagway Deli, at Delicious Foods, St. Francis Hospital and Island Supply Welding.

Her enjoyments had included roller skating, dancing, playing cards and camping. She was also an avid genealogist. Joyce especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those who cherish her memory include her husband, Butch; children, Michelle Davidson of Grand Island, Brian (Diane) Whelan of Grand Island and Warren (Michelle) Whelan of Aurora; sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister, Charlene Bartow of Alliance and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Nicole Lynn Whelan; and two sisters, Nancy Lee and Mary Fugate.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.