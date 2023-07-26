Joyclien “Joyce” Combs, 71

GRAND ISLAND — Joyclien “Joyce” Combs, 71, of Grand Island, passed away on July 23, 2023, in Grand Island after a 2-plus-year battle with cancer.

Joyce was born on October 26, 1951 in Grand Island, to Wilbur “Dutch” Ehlers and Della (Pavlik) Ehlers. She attended Westlawn Elementary, Walnut Junior High, and Grand Island Senior High. Joyce worked at Format Lounge, Ace Hardware and St. Francis Hospital. She had an amazing talent for all things crafty including painting, sewing, beading, and decorating. Joyce was an avid collector and loved to find a bargain. She had an extensive collection of Boyd’s Bears.

All Faiths Funeral Home is helping the family carry out Joyce’s wishes of cremation.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the 6th Street V-Inn-U in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date.

Those left to cherish in her memory are two sons and daughters-in-laws, Michael and Jennifer Shafer-Ehlers of St. Paul and Mick and Amie Ehlers of Hastings, along with their children and grandchildren; and a brother, Marvin Ehlers, and sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Todd Couillard, all of Grand Island.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Della Wilson; her stepfather, Stanley Wilson; and her father, Wilbur “Dutch” Ehlers.