Juanita M. Szafrajda, 85

GIBBON — Juanita M. Szafrajda, 85 of Gibbon, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Richard Piontkowski officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Juanita was born July 14, 1937, in Loup City, Nebraska, to William and Myrtle (Rodgers) Schnase. She received her education from Loup City High School, graduating with the class of 1955. Later that year, Juanita was united in marriage to Leonard Szafrajda in Loup City,The couple later moved to Gibbon where she was employed by Baldwin Filters for over 40 years. During this time, Juanita also sold Avon.

Juanita enjoyed gardening, playing BINGO, Polka dancing, and going on bus trips and long walks. She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church, Red Hats Society and the American Legion.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael Szafrajda of Kearney, Karen Anderson of Kearney, Deborah (Jeff) Buck of Kearney and Lori VanOrsdall of Gibbon; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Winona Piontkowski and Leona Kluna, both of Grand Island; a brother, Carl (Claire) Schnase of Reno, Nevada; as well as many nieces nephews and extended family and friends.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sons, Larry, and infant Rodney.