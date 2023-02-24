Judith ‘Judy' Reinhardt, 80

Judith “Judy” A. Reinhardt, 80 of Grand Island, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Litzenberg Memorial in Central City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Grand Island. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Marty Egging.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 3 in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cherokee, Iowa. Greenwood Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa is entrusted with burial arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

More details will appear later.