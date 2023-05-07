Judith Meves Kemptar, 83

CAIRO — Judith Meves Kemptar, 83, of Cairo, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Cairo with Pastor Jack Boling officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the church in Cairo. Memorials are suggested to the family, the Cairo Quick Response Team, or The Gathering Place.

Judy was born on June 15, 1939, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Detlef and Evelyn (Sheaff) Meves. She grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High, where she graduated in 1957. She also attended Grand Island Business School and Duchesne College in Omaha.

Judy was united in marriage to Charles Elwood Kemptar on December 29, 1961, in Hebron, Nebraska. The couple lived on the Kemptar Ranch near Ravenna and St. Michael, Nebraska. She spent her days on the ranch raising her four children. Charlie and Judy loved to play cards and dance, and bowled in a couple’s league.

She was a member of the Methodist Church but loved attending various churches in Cairo. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, Job’s Daughters, Loup Valley Izaak Walton League, and the Hall County Extension Club.

Judy enjoyed taking pictures of anyone who would smile for the camera, and she loved her grandchildren and many others who called her “Grandma Judy.” Judy and Charlie explored new hunting adventures when they went on several hunting trips to Colorado and Montana.

Judy is survived by her son, William (Kimberly) Kemptar of Ravenna; daughters: Carla (John) Stokes and Kristin (Rob) Schultz, both of Cairo; six grandchildren: Brandon (Liz) Blake, Tiffany (Jarrod) Jacobsen, Taylor (Kyle) Schultz, Paige Blake, Megan (Craig) Hudiburgh, and Trey Schultz; four great-grandchildren: Greysen Blake, Bennett Blake, Oaklyn Jacobsen and Eliana Blake; and a sister, Jacquelyn Alms of Omaha.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kemptar; parents, Detlef and Evelyn Meves; a brother, John Meves; and a daughter, Elizabeth Sattler.

