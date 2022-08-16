Judy Hostetler, 76

BOELUS — Judy Kay Hostetler, 76, of Boelus, died on Aug. 11, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Wood River Mennonite Church with Pastor Matt Troyer-Miller officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Wood River Mennonite Church, Gideons International or the donor's choice. Apfel Funeral Home – Wood River is assisting the family.

Judy was born on Oct. 24, 1945, in Bedford, Ind. to Ermal and Mildred (Nicholson) Mitchell. She grew up in Bedford, Ind. and received her education from Fayetteville High School before going to the Indianapolis Methodist School of Nursing.

She was united in marriage to Arlan Hostetler on Sept. 10, 1967, in Fayetteville, Ind. After which the couple lived in Cairo, before moving to the farm near Boelus in 1975. She was employed by St. Francis Hospital for over 30 years. She dedicated her entire professional career to nursing.

She was a member of the Wood River Mennonite Church and Gideons International Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Arlan “Arch” Hostetler; sons, David (Lori) Hostetler of Carrollton, Texas, Michael (Gina) Hostetler of Papillion; and two grandchildren, Leah and Tyler Hostetler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen Hostetler; and brother, Kenneth Mitchell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.afpelfuneralhome.com