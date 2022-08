Judy Hostetler, 76

BOELUS — Judy K. Hostetler, 76, of Boelus, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the Wood River Mennonite Church - Wood River.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Thursday, Aug. 18 at the church. Apfel Funeral Home - Wood River is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left to the family at http:/www.apfelfuneralhome.com

More details will appear later.