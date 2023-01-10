Judith ‘Judy' Konkoleski, 75

ORD — Judith Ann “Judy” Konkoleski, 75, of Ord, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023; at the Arbor Care Center in Ord.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The Rev. Scott Harter will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Judith Ann was born July 21, 1947, at Sargent to Jerry and Dorthea (Edwards) Vanek.

On Nov. 4, 1966, Judy was united in marriage to Lawrence Lee “Larry” Konkoleski at Elyria. To this union three children were born, Pam, Lori and Jeff.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Todd Zulkoski of Ord and Lori and Russ Brennick of Scotia; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Konkoleski of Ainsworth; four grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Garry Vanek of Albuquerque, N.M; and Danny and Rebecca Vanek of Ord.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry who passed away on July 31, 2019; her son, Jeff Konkoleski, two granddaughters, Taylor Williams and Cora Konkoleski; and a sister and brother-in-law, Shelia and Larry Moore.