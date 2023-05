Judy L. Kemptar, 83

CAIRO — Judy L. (Meves) Kemptar, 83, of Cairo, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Cairo Baptist Church with Pastor Jack Bohling officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cairo Baptist Church.

Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

