Judy Tibbs, 80

GRAND ISLAND - Judy Tibbs, 80 of Grand Island died Thursday, August 3,2023 with her loving family by her side.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30AM Thursday, August 10th at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Live streaming will be available on Judy's obituary page at

www.gialfaiths.com. Burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Judy was born on September 30, 1942 in Grand Island the daughter of Henry Wiese and Lelia Unzicker.

She graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 1960. She was united in marriage to Bill Bixenmann. This union was blessed with children Jackie and John. In 1984 she married Lyle Tibbs. Judy worked for Powell Insurance Claims for many years. Later she joined Lyle and worked alongside him at their family business for over 30 years.

She was well known for her immaculate cleaning skills, her perfect hair and her methodical organization. Her love of shoes was well known in the family. In her younger years she enjoyed Wednesday bowling league and later occasional trips to the casinos with family and friends.

Her true love was her family from Holidays and birthdays to barbecues and brunches. Her passion was to be with and around her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lyle; daughter, Jackie (John)Bartu; son, John Bixenmann; step children, Kurt (Cris) Tibbs and Gwyn (Jammie) Morris; grandchildren Caitlin (Nate) Stahlnecker, Bryce Bartu, Taylor (Justin)Brase, Kylee (Drew) Meyer and Sierra Bixenmann; step grandchildren, Casey (Laci) and Spencer Tibbs, Jennifer (Brett) Fowler and Sadie (Pat) Egan and 10 great and step great grandchildren. Other survivors include her beloved sisters, Jan Bosselman, Lana Lofgreen; step siblings, Glenda Unzicker and Bob (Royann) Unzicker and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Henry Wiese, Mother and stepfather Lelia and Bill Unzicker,

granddaughter, Amber Weitzel.