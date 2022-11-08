Julie Bernt

She then graduated with an AA degree from St. Catharine College in Springfield Ken., a BA degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Phi Beta Kappa), and received a Master of Social Work from George Mason University. Julie began her career as a teacher for two years in a private Arlington school before going to work for the Federal Government at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). At FERC she was a Public Utilities Analyst with technical expertise in the areas of Hydroelectric power, Natural Gas and Electric power over a career that spanned 33 years. After her Federal career, Julie resumed teaching as a substitute teacher in many Catholic elementary schools across Northern Virginia. Throughout her life, Julie was dedicated to helping others. For many years she was a volunteer at Fairfax Hospital and with the Virginia Hospital Center Auxiliary, and was also a compassionate “Dr. Mom” for her family. From 1973-2003 she served as a volunteer, counselor, and as President of the Board for the pregnancy counseling organization, HOPE of Northern Virginia. Julie was also active in her parish, St. Ann Catholic Church in Arlington Va., serving as a eucharistic minister and on many service committees. In addition to her many other activities, Julie was an avid reader, crocheted, was a passionate college basketball and Husker football fan, and loved traveling and doting over her grandchildren.