Julie Pokorney, 67

DONIPHAN — Julie Ann Pokorney, 67, of Doniphan, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Service and celebration of Julie's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate.

There is a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Julie was born June 19, 1955, at Mitchell, S.D., the daughter of Eugene and Helen (Bravek) Beutner. She moved to Grand Island as a young girl and graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1973. Over the next few years, Julie went on to further her business education.

On Jan. 27, 1978, Julie married Michael J. Pokorney at Calvary Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, they made their home in Grand Island, relocating to a new home in Doniphan in 1999. Julie was employed by Syngenta Seeds in Phillips for 47 years.

Julie will be remembered for her generosity. She could often be found volunteering at church or giving blood at a local Red Cross Blood Drive. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and would drop everything to be there if you needed her, especially for her children. Her love for her family was unmatched! She was an excellent mother and grandmother, never missing any event or milestone.

Aside from her family, Julie had many other passions. She was an avid quilter and her family has several of her creations to cherish. She also enjoyed camping and traveling with family, including several trips to Phoenix, Ariz. She especially loved concerts and had a passion for shopping. Above all of her enjoyments, family always ranked first in Julie's life. She truly was your best friend.

Those who cherish Julie's memory include her husband, Mike; daughters, Amber Pokorney and her son, Braydon of Phoenix, Ariz., and Sara (Nate) Collister and their sons, Dylan and Logan, of Grand Island; and her mother, Helen Irish of Doniphan. She is also survived by brother, Clay (Alejandra) Irish of Grand Island; sister, Pam Hasselmann of Grand Island; and nephews and a niece, Travis and Dustin Hasselmann and Tyler, Jacob and Kellie Irish.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Beutner; stepfather, Stan Irish; and brother, Larry Irish.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.