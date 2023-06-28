Julius R. Doehling, 92

GRAND ISLAND — Julius R. Doehling, 92, of Grand Island, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab Lakeview.

Mr. Doehling's wish was to be cremated. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Curran Funeral Chapel with a graveside service following at 2:30 p.m. at the Grand Island City Cemetery. The Rev. Ron Krause will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the donor's choice. Condolences may be given at www.curranfuenralchapel.com under Julius's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Julius was born November 4, 1930, on the family farm near Ulysses, Nebraska, the son of Emil and Maria (Rathjen) Doehling. Julius was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at an early age. He made every effort to live his life to reflect this early Christian training.

After graduation from Ulysses High School in 1948, he farmed with his father until the family farm was sold in 1974. Julius then moved to Grand Island where he was employed by Chief Industries until his retirement. He met Donna Jonak and they were married on October 22, 1983, in Grand Island, and Julius became stepfather to Christine, Jackie, Todd, and Jeff.

Julius is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Doehling, of Grand Island; his stepchildren, Christine (Steve) Guidi of Phoenix, Arizona, Jackie Jonak and Todd Jonak of Grand Island, and Jeff Jonak of Omaha; a sister, Elda Riese of Grand Island; a brother, Charles (Kay) Doehling of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Julius is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers, three brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.