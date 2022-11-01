June Zimmer, 94

KEARNEY — June I. Zimmer, 94, of Kearney, formerly Pleasanton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pleasanton. The Rev. Richard Pionkowski will celebrate and burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pleasanton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

June was born on June 7, 1928, in Pleasanton to Rudolph and Clara (Pearson) Geisler. She attended Pleasanton High School and graduated in 1946. She married Harry Zimmer on Jan. 15, 1947, in Stockton, Kan. June and Harry made their home in Pleasanton where they were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church. June was also a longtime member of the St. Mary's Alter Society.

Surviving relatives include her daughters, Sharon and Doug Nickel of Meadowlakes, Texas, Margaret and Doug Tyler of Gilmer, Texas and Linda and Dick Madsen of Litchfield; sister, Marilyn and Eldor Bock of Pleasanton; grandchildren, James (Lucy) Jeffers, Michelle (Sachin) Argekar, Jason (Billie) Madsen and Justin (Adriane) Madsen; five great-grandchildren; many other extended family and friends.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; brothers, Gerald Geisler and Dwane Geisler; grandson, Bryan Chipps.