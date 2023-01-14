June Ziola, 86

June H. Ziola, 86, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Riverside Lodge in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Mark Maresh will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family.

June Helen Ziola was born April 18, 1936, at Grand Island to Donald J. and Helen A. (Kowalski) Modesitt. She grew up in Grand Island and received her education in the Grand Island Public Schools.

June married Clemence E. Ziola on July 19, 1954, in Grand Island. They made their home in Grand Island. June worked in food service at St. Francis Hospital and later provided childcare in her home. She moved to Riverside Lodge in March of 2020.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the altar society.

June enjoyed the company of her family and the staff and residents of Riverside Lodge. She loved to play Bingo, cards and solving word games. She always amazed her family with her keen memory for family birthdays, anniversaries, etc., of family and extended family.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Al and Bernie Ziola and David and Lynn Ziola all of Grand Island; two daughters, Deb Ziola and Judy Ziola both of Grand Island; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and one due in March; and two sisters, Donna Doehling and Joan Hansen both of Grand Island.

June was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clemence Ziola on Jan. 18, 2011; her brother, Bob Modesitt; her sisters, Bell Jean Anderson, Ida Mae Dombrowski, Louise Fieldgrove, Kaylene Lukasiewicz, and DelRae Barrett.

