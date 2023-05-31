Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

K. Melvin Johnson, 84

GRAND ISLAND — K. Melvin Johnson, 84, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life service honoring Pastor Mel will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at North Shore Church in Hastings. Officiant’s are grandsons, Chris Johnson and Arjay Johnson. Following a lunch at the church, burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Mel was born November 3, 1938, in Hershey, Nebraska, to Kenneth and Mary (Davis) Johnson. He grew up on a farm/ranch west of Chappell, Nebraska. He graduated from Deuel County High School in Chappell where he played football, basketball and excelled in track and field. There he also met his high school sweetheart, Barbara Dormann. The couple were married November 17, 1956, in Sidney, Nebraska. To this union were born three children.

After graduating from North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a degree in Pastoral Studies, he pastored churches in Central City, Norfolk, Thedford, Bridgeport and Sidney, and was also Care Pastor at North Shore Church in Hastings until his passing.

Mel also was the Nebraska District Assemblies of God Secretary-Treasurer for many years as well as the District Camp Development Director at Camp Lex in Lexington for almost 11 years. Mel filled in at many churches as an interim pastor in several different cities throughout Nebraska.

Mel desired to be very active in each city he lived in, serving in Service Clubs, Lions Club, School Board, President of the Ministerial Association, and always found time to attend as many of the High School sporting events as he could, even after his children had graduated.

Mel loved a lot of activities including hunting, golfing, working out at the gym, listening to audio books and target shooting. Every morning at 5 a.m. you could find him at the kitchen table reading his Bible. He was such a prayer warrior.

Mel always looked for new challenges, earning his pilot’s license to be able to fly family and friends to different events. Mel especially loved to laugh, pull pranks and playful teasing. He will always be remembered for his “BLESSINGS” to those he would meet.

Mel is survived by his wife, Barb; son, Rick (Kenya) Johnson; daughters, Vicki Johnson and Tami (John) Batiste; grandchildren, Melissa (Ian) Shaffer, Chris (Melissa) Johnson, Arjay (Kayla) Johnson, Cara (Adrian) Brandt, Colby Keslar, Kyli (Jesse) Baldwin, Alexa (Akil) Grant, Marli Batiste, and Logan Batiste; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by sisters, Marjorie Learned, Marilyn (Dave) Morten, and Karolynn (Dave) Mizell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents.

