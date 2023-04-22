Kala Suntych Meyer, 33

YORK — Kala Suntych Meyer of York, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2023 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. She was 33 years old.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 24th at 10:30 am at Third City Christian Church. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 23rd from 5:00-6:30 pm, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Kala was born on October 5, 1989 in Grand Island to Rick and Sandi (Buhr) Suntych. She graduated from Centura High School in 2008 and went on to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, earning her Bachelor’s degree in Education.

On December 9, 2019, Kala was united in marriage to Mitchell Meyer. The couple made their home in York, NE where Kala was employed by Hearthstone as a CNA.

Kala was a member of Third City Christian Church and a devoted child of God. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, loyal wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. Kala’s family meant everything to her as did her beloved dog, Sooner. Her smile could light up a room and she cared deeply for those around her. Her kindness and compassion made an impact on all who knew her and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Kala was preceded in death by her mom, Sandi Suntych, and her grandfather, Lavern Suntych. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mitch; grandma, Rosalee; father, Rick; siblings, Ashley (Jason) Tomjack, Abby Suntych, Colby Suntych, and, her niece, who she loved dearly, Johanna Tomjack. She is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, and friends.

Kala will be forever missed. Until we meet again.

In honor of Kala’s faith, memorials are suggested to Third City Christian Church.

