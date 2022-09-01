Kalvin Inman, 59

Kalvin James Inman, 59, of Grand Island, passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Wolbach Community Center. Memorials are suggested to the Izaak Walton League.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1962, in Battle Creek, Michigan to Kenneth Inman Sr. and Gwynneth (Day) Nugent. He grew up in North Loup and Wolbach. Receiving his education from Wolbach High School with the class of 1980. He played basketball, football and American Legion baseball.

He was in the Grand Island unit of the Army National Guards.

He was united in marriage to Kris Headley and to this union one son, Zach, was born.

Kal lived in Grand Island and worked in construction before going to work at Case New Holland as a line supervisor before his retirement in 2018.

He was a member of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi tribe, the Wolbach American Legion Post 236, Sons of American Legion, Izaak Walton League Chapter of Grand Island, and Trinity Lutheran Church of Wolbach. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, cruising around, mowing his lawn, grilling, and having a good time with his friends. He was always very proud of his Native American heritage.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Zach Inman (Rachel Hagge) of Grand Island; mother, Gwynneth Nugent of Fulton, Mich; sister, Dodie (Jay) Thompson of St. Paul; brother, Keith (Margaret) Inman of Bennington; half-sister, Kendra (Todd) Hipsag of Lincoln; stepmother, Shirley Inman of St. Paul; step-siblings, Reynetta (Gary) Studley of Wolbach, Andy Stoffel of Texas, Cyanne (Lee) Hosey of Colorado, Cheryl (Steve) McIntyre of Iowa, Sandy Stoffel of Arizona, Donita (Scott) Green of Arizona, Randy (Miki) Stoffel of Colorado, and Tina Luedders of Waverly; special friends, Nate and Jon Osterhoudt, Tyler Keene and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; brother, Kenneth Inman Jr; and special friend, Nicholas Osterhoudt.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com