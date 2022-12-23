Karen Andersen, 78

MARQUETTE — Karen Andersen, age 78, of Marquette, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Memorial Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the St. John's Church in Kronborg. Rev. Ricardo Riqueza will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Karen Kaye Andersen, the daughter of Albert and Leona (Niemoth) Hongsmeier, was born in Grand Island on Nov. 5, 1944, and passed away in Aurora on Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 78.

She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1963.

Karen was married to Raymond Andersen on Dec. 19, 1963. They had two children: Curt and Dara. Karen worked at Ben Franklin's and Memorial Hospital until retiring in 2000, to babysit her grandkids.

Karen was a very active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Kronborg. She was known for her egg salad sandwich at events at the church. Karen loved to attend her grandchildren sporting events. She loved to cook for family and friends. Karen loved to follow Nebraska Volleyball and Football.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Raymond of Marquette; two children, Curt (Jane) Andersen of Kearney and Dara (Kevin) Quiring of Marquette; brother, Gary Hongsmeier of Kearney; 11 grandchildren, Cody (Brittany) Andersen, Jason (Alicia) Butterfield, Trey (Morgan) Andersen, Kyle (Rachel) Andersen, Angelina Hoselton, Carly Hoselton, Sierra Hoselton, Kevin Quiring, Jr., Chelsi Parker, Destanie Quiring and Katlin Quiring and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Leo, Glen and Jim Hongsmeier; sisters-in-laws, Mary and Inge Hongsmeier; son-in-law, Lonne Hoselton; grandson, Nino Hoselton; brothers-in-law, Roger Andersen and Ron (Janet) Andersen and Robert (Jean) Andersen.