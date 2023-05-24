Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Karen Bockmann, 79

GRAND ISLAND — Karen “Diane” Bockmann, 79, of Grand Island, went to her heavenly home peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 6 p.m.

Diane was born October 2, 1943, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of Marvin and Betty (Fairchild) Fagot. She graduated from St. Ann’s Catholic School in Lexington, Class of 1962. She then graduated from nursing school through St. Francis School of Nursing, Class of 1965.

On September 2, 1967, Diane married Darryl D. Bockmann in Lexington. They made their home and raised their children on the farm south of Grand Island. Diane loved her home and life on the farm. She was employed by Central District Health Department as an RN.

Diane was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church. She was a friend to all and enjoyed her social groups with the ladies. Family was so very important to Diane. She followed her grandchildren’s events and made sure to get a warm meal ready when necessary. When her children were in 4-H she was known as the “cookie lady”. Her enjoyments included sewing memory teddy bears and doing the daily crossword.

Those who cherish Diane’s memory include her children, Jay (Stephanie) Bockmann, Eric Bockmann and Kelli (Scott) Eriksen, all of Grand Island; and grandchildren, Kalee (Garrett) Gustafson and their children, Jaxon and Parker, Kyle Bockmann, and Marcus, Mya and Myles Eriksen.

She is also survived by a brother, Ron (Susan) Fagot of Lexington; and a sister, Janet Martin of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darry, in 2009; her father, Marvin Fagot; her mother, Betty Fagot Burt; and stepfather, Jim Burt.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.