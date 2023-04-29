Karen Evans, 74

LINCOLN — Karen Evans, 74, of Lincoln, formerly of McCook, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the First Congregational Churc in McCook, with Pastor Steve Bales officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook.

Memorial contributions are suggested in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Karen was born August 6, 1948 in Omaha, to Donald and Lois Mauldine Estes and adopted by parents Albert and Sarah Culton.

Karen’s adoptive mother, Sarah, passed away when she was just 2 years of age and from that time on, Karen was raised by Webster Lee and Florence Ethel (Culton) Phillips. Karen grew up and attended school in McCook, graduating with the Class of 1966.

Following high school, Karen attended McCook Beauty Academy, earning her cosmetology degree in 1967. Karen was also employed for many years by Interstate Holiday Inn in Grand Island, and later worked for Walmart in McCook until her retirement.

In her free time, Karen enjoyed cooking, crocheting, crafting, playing cards and spending time with her dog Maggie and her family, especially her grandkids. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in McCook.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Evans; and a brother, Donnie Fred.

Those left to celebrate her life include her daughters, Michelle (Scott) Martin of McCook and Sara Evans (John Martin) of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Kathy Evans of Grand Island; brother, Ron (Karen) Phillips of Washington; sisters, Connie Larson and Frances Elrod, both of Colorado; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.