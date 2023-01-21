Karen Fanta, 74

DANNEBROG — Karen Bessie Fanta, 74, of Dannebrog, died on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her home.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Pastor Sheri Lodel will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Karen was born on Nov. 18, 1948, to Robert and Dorothy (Sandquist) Hancock in Grand Island. She attended Grand Island Senior High School through the 11th grade and graduated from St. Paul Public School. Karen was united in marriage to Johnny Fanta on Dec. 12, 1971, in Grand Island. The couple raised their family and operated a Dairy Farm near Dannebrog. She loved the “farm. life” and was a person who connected with nature and animals. They had several animals over the years which she loved to nurture and raise. She had various jobs outside the home and was a committed hard worker. The two jobs that she spent the most years at were Skagway in Grand Island and the Boelus State Bank.

Her hobbies included putting puzzles together, playing piano, or a game of cards. Karen crocheted blankets for all of her grandkids and made ornaments every year for her entire family. It was a “big deal” to pick one out and it was something everyone looked forward to. Her greatest enjoyments in life were her dog, Zoey, her Diet Coke, and spending time with her family and friends. Karen was the most unselfish person who always put her kids and grandkids first. Her children will never forget how great their mom was. Karen was a very Christian woman who was ready to follow Jesus to her heavenly home and re-unite with her husband.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Amy Fanta of St. Paul, John, Jr. and Kelsey Fanta of Dannebrog; daughters, Julie Zimmerman of Dannebrog, Karen Ann Fanta of Grand Island, and Nancy Fanta of Grand Island; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bruce Francisco of Grand Island; grandchildren, Joel, Rebecca, Deana, Jane, Keith, Calvin, Katelyn, John “Jason”, Jenna, Kelly, Jody, Jacob, Jianna, Jovie, Clark, Cassidy, Claire, Kensie, Kade, and Kayleen; and great-grandchild, Bella.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Angela; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Hancock, and Mark Hancock; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Marie Fanta.

