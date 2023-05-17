Karen K. Hadenfeldt, 83

Karen K. Rathman-Hadenfeldt, 83, of Grand Island, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo with the Rev. Brian Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Christ Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to the Christ Lutheran Church.

Karen was born on February 27, 1940, in Grand Island, to Edward Sr. and Dora (Stoltenberg) Rathman. She grew up on a farm near Cairo. She attended District 61 and graduated from Cairo High School in 1957.

She was united in marriage to Jack Hadenfeldt on August 23, 1957, in Grand Island, The couple made their home on the farm near Cairo. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo and managed the Ravenna Country Club. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, watching sports, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Monty (Ann) Hadenfeldt and Rick (Amy) Hadenfeldt; grandchildren, Mandi (Aaron) Brondel, Lee (Amanda) Hadenfeldt, Josh Hadenfeldt, Shaylee (Cody) Janda, Taylor (Taylor) Hadenfeldt-Silva, Jack (Rashel Shaffer) Hadenfeldt, Kyle (Rochellys) Blodgett, Danielle (Andrew Ganow) Blodgett, Darian Hadenfeldt, Justin Hadenfeldt, Kylie (Ben) Hunt, Keshia (Blake) Bauer, and Nathan Reeves; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Jr. (Carole) Rathman; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Rathman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Darren Hadenfeldt; infant son, Jamie Hadenfeldt; brothers, Rodney Rathman, Lawney (Scharleen) Rathman; and sister, Joy (William) Dibbern.