Karen Kierbs, 66, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Lebensraum.

Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home, with Dan Naranjo officiating.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Gresham, with Pastor Lee Seetin officiating.

Karen was born Feb. 13, 1956, in Seward, to Donald and Marlene (Gausman) Behm. She grew up in the Gresham area, graduating as Valedictorian from Gresham High School in 1974.

On April 13,1990, Karen was united in marriage to Jon Kierbs. The couple lived in Seward, Gresham and Hastings before Karen moved to Lebensraum. She was a cook for various restaurants. Karen was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, knitting, painting and spending time with her friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jon of Kenesaw; siblings, Barbara (Richard) Klein of Grand Island, Bernie Behm of Gresham and Joey Behm of Venice, Calif.; aunts and uncles, Sandy Behm and Gene (Charleen) Gausman, all of Seward; nieces, Sherri (Jason) Probasco, Angi Dobrusky (fiance, Tim Herron), Tiegan Fish; and cousins Darren Behm, Dustin (Kaci) Behm and Amy Gausman.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Norman Behm; uncle, Larry Behm; and nephew-in-law, Charlie Dobrusky.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

